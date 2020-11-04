Polish PM announces more curbs to stop pandemic

WARSAW, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Poland will close most shops in shopping malls as well as theatres, cinemas and museums, to combat the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday, as daily infections and deaths reached new records.

The country reported 24,692 new COVID-19 cases and 373 deaths on Wednesday and is running out of hospital beds, ventilators, oxygen and medics.