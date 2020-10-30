Polish state firms ordered to set up field hospitals

FILE PHOTO: A health worker in protective suit checks a woman's temperature amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in front of a hospital in Warsaw, Poland October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s prime minister has ordered six big Polish state-run companies to create field hospitals to cope with the coronavirus pandemic, the prime minister’s chancellery chief of staff, Michal Dworczyk, said on Friday.

Dworczyk also told state radio that among the cities to get such hospitals are Plock and Ostroleka, medium-sized cities about 110-125 km from Warsaw where there have been large numbers of infections.