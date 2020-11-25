UPDATE 1-Poland reports new daily record of 674 coronavirus-related deaths

(Updates with details, quotes)

WARSAW, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Poland reported on Wednesday a new daily record of 674 coronavirus-related deaths, while new daily coronavirus cases surpassed 15,000.

While daily infections have dropped from record highs of over 27,000 in early November, deaths have been spiking in recent days.

Poland reported 15,362 new daily coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 924,422. There have been a total of 14,988 deaths.

Poland’s Health Minister Adam Niedzielski warned on Wednesday against loosening restrictions too much in the lead up to Christmas in order to avoid a third wave of the pandemic.

“If we don’t behave responsibly we will have more problems: a new accumulation of infections that will show in February, unless we prevent this,” Niedzielski told Polish public broadcaster TVP.

The record daily death toll comes after the government said on Tuesday it would keep ski slopes open, although only for locals, and allow shopping centres to reopen in the run up to Christmas. (Reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Mark Potter)