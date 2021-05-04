Poland tightens quarantine rules after cases of Indian COVID-19 variant

FILE PHOTO: People queue in the rain at a mobile vaccination point against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Lodz, organised for the long weekend in several Polish cities, May 2, 2021. Tomasz Stanczak/Agencja Gazeta via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - People travelling to Poland from Brazil, India and South Africa will have to quarantine, the Polish health minister said on Tuesday, as he announced cases of a COVID-19 variant first detected in India in the Warsaw and Katowice areas.

The outbreaks poses a fresh risk to Poland just as it starts to emerge from a highly damaging third wave of the pandemic.

“In the case of Brazil, India and South Africa, people travelling from these locations will automatically have to quarantine without the possibility of getting an exception due to a test,” Health Minister Adam Niedzielski told a news conference.

The number of infections involving the Indian variant in Poland has now reached 16, including two cases in the family of a Polish diplomat who had returned from India, Niedzielski said.

Poland has so far reported 2,808,052 cases of COVID-19 and 68,133 deaths.

Poland reopened shopping centres on Tuesday, the beginning of a gradual unfreezing of the economy that will see restaurants, hotels and schools reopening at different points in May.