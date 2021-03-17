Polish COVID cases hit 2021 record, nationwide lockdown in view

FILE PHOTO: A medical worker attends to patients inside the coronavirus disease ward at the University Clinical Hospital in Olsztyn, Poland, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Kuba Stezycki

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland reported 25,052 daily coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to health ministry data, the highest number so far this year as the country looked to be moving closer to a nationwide lockdown.

Poland has been implementing a policy of regional lockdowns in a bid to contain a surge in infections driven by a highly contagious variant of the coronavirus first discovered in Britain, but the government has said that if case numbers keep rising a nationwide lockdown is possible.

Wednesday’s total marked a significant increase on the previous 2021 record of 21,049, reported on Saturday. There were 453 deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

In total, the country of 38 million has reported 1,956,974 cases and 48,032 deaths.