Polish medics could receive coronavirus vaccine this month

FILE PHOTO: A paramedic walks near an ambulance amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in front of a hospital in Warsaw, Poland December 3, 2020. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Medical staff in Poland could start being vaccinated against COVID-19 this month, the prime minister’s top aide, Michal Dworczyk, said on Wednesday.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA), which is set to speed up its approval process, said an expert panel would convene on Dec. 21 to evaluate the vaccine made by U.S. company Pfizer and German partner BioNTech.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said earlier this month that the Polish government had bought more than 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from six producers.

Poland aims to vaccinate its entire adult population of around 30 million, setting up 8,000 vaccination points across the country in one of the largest logistical challenges its health service has ever faced.