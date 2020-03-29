Pope backs UN chief's call for global ceasefire to focus on coronavirus

VATICAN CITY, March 29 (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Sunday backed a call by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for a global ceasefire so the world can focus on fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking at his weekly blessing, Francis appealed to everyone to “stop every form of bellicose hostility and to favour the creation of corridors for humanitarian help, diplomatic efforts and attention to those who find themselves in situations of great vulnerability”.

Guterres made the appeal on Monday. (Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Catherine Evans)