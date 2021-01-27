Portugal to suspend flights to and from Brazil until Feb 14

LISBON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Portugal will suspend all flights to and from Brazil from Jan. 29 until Feb. 14, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday, citing a worsening COVID-19 pandemic globally and in Portugal, as well as new variants of the virus detected elsewhere.

Only humanitarian and repatriation flights will be allowed, with travellers required to provide a COVID-19 test taken 72 hours in advance before boarding and quarantine for 14 days upon arrival back in Portugal, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, editing by Andrei Khalip)