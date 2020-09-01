UK says always reviewing quarantine data, no comment on Portugal shift

LONDON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Britain continues to keep its quarantine policy under review, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said, but declined to comment on media reports that Portugal will be added back onto the government’s quarantine list due to rising case numbers.

“We keep the data for all countries and territories under constant review. I’m not going to pre-empt any potential changes,” he said when asked about the reports. (Reporting by William James and Elizabeth Piper, editing by Kate Holton)