Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 7, 2020 / 7:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

Portugal-Britain talks underway ahead of 'travel corridor' decision reevaluation

1 Min Read

LISBON, July 7 (Reuters) - Talks between Portuguese and British authorities are underway ahead of the UK’s reevaluation of its decision to keep Portugal off its “travel corridor” list for coronavirus restriction-free travel, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Tuesday.

“The foreign minister had a long conversation with his counterpart,” Costa told a news conference. “It is very important we build a confident relationship.” (Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Catarina Demony Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below