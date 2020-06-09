Healthcare
June 9, 2020 / 7:07 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Portugal expects deficit of 6.3% of GDP in 2020 due to coronavirus

LISBON, June 9 (Reuters) - Portugal’s government expects a deficit equal to 6.3% of GDP in 2020 because of the coronavirus outbreak, budget secretary of state Joao Leao said on Tuesday, a painful setback after the country had its first budget surplus in 45 years at the end of 2019.

The pandemic dented a 4.4 billion euro hole in public revenues, amounting to 5% of the state budget, Leao said, largely due to a fall in tax and social security payments. Government spending was 4.3 billion euros higher than predicted, Leao said. (Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Catarina Demony, Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Leslie Adler)

