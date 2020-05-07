Portugal's unemployment rate could hit around 10% by end of 2020, says Centeno

LISBON, May 7 (Reuters) - Portuguese Finance Minister Mario Centeno said on Thursday the country’s unemployment rate could hit around 10% by the end of the year, compared to 6.7% reported during the first quarter of 2020, due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

“We think the unemployment rate may increase by three to four percentage points by the end of 2020,” Centeno, also Eurogroup’s chief, said during an interview with RTP television. (Reporting by Catarina Demony and Sergio Goncalves; Editing by)