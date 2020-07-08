EU must stand strong in fight against coronavirus, says Portugal's PM

LISBON, July 8 (Reuters) - Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Wednesday it is essential the European Union stands strong in its fight against the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on the bloc’s economy.

“We either come of it together or we die together,” Costa told online conference Global Leaders’Day organised by International Labour Organisation. “We need a strong EU.”

EU leaders still have to agree on the makeup of any recovery package, and a meeting on the recovery fund and the next joint EU budget will take place in Brussels on July 17 and 18.

Significant differences among member states remain on key issues, including whether the recovery fund will be based on loans or outright grants to those in need. (Reporting by Catarina Demony and Sergio Goncalves, Editing by Alison Williams)