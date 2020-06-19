Portugal says important to open 'green pathways' to reach EU recovery fund deal

LISBON, June 19 (Reuters) - Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Friday it was important that all European Union nations open “green pathways” so a deal on the bloc’s 750 billion euro recovery fund can be reached next month.

“This is not the moment to draw red lines, it is the moment to open green pathways to a deal in July,” Costa told a news conference after the European Council had its first meeting to discuss the commission’s proposal. (Reporting by Catarina Demony and Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Catherine Evans)