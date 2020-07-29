Portugal says some EU countries breaking pact to reinstate free movement

LISBON, July 29 (Reuters) - Portugal’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that some member states in the European Union had broken a pact to reinstate freedom of movement inside the bloc after coronavirus lockdowns were lifted.

“We understand we were all required to reinstate freedom of movement within the EU from July 1 the latest,” the ministry said in a statement sent to Reuters.

“We believe restrictions and decisions taken by member states related to other member states manifestly disregard this bond.” (Reporting by Catarina Demony Editing by Ingrid Melander)