Portugal's Galp to halt Sines refinery for a month due to lack of storage

LISBON, April 21 (Reuters) - Portugal’s Galp Energia will suspend output as its largest oil refinery at Sines for a month from May 4 as the drastic drop in demand due to the coronavirus outbreak has left the company out of storage space, a Galp spokesman said on Tuesday.

The move follows the suspension on April 10 of the group’s smaller refinery in Matosinhos, bringing all its domestic oil and gas operations - making up 20% of refining capacity on the Iberian peninsula - to a halt. (Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, editing by Andrei Khalip)