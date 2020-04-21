Energy
April 21, 2020 / 10:38 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Portugal's Galp to halt Sines refinery for a month due to lack of storage

1 Min Read

LISBON, April 21 (Reuters) - Portugal’s Galp Energia will suspend output as its largest oil refinery at Sines for a month from May 4 as the drastic drop in demand due to the coronavirus outbreak has left the company out of storage space, a Galp spokesman said on Tuesday.

The move follows the suspension on April 10 of the group’s smaller refinery in Matosinhos, bringing all its domestic oil and gas operations - making up 20% of refining capacity on the Iberian peninsula - to a halt. (Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, editing by Andrei Khalip)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below