Germany to extend pandemic aid for Portugal by 6 weeks - newspapers

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Germany’s armed forces will extend their pandemic medical aid for Portugal by six weeks, Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer was quoted as saying on Friday.

“The armed forces will support the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in Portugal for another six weeks,” Kramp-Karrenbauer told newspaper group Funke.

“We stand together in Europe and help where the need is greatest,” she added.

Reporting by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Jon Boyle

