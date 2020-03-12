Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 12, 2020 / 11:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

Portugal's hotels project up to 800 mln euros in lost revenue due to coronavirus

1 Min Read

LISBON, March 12 (Reuters) - The hotel sector in tourism-depedent Portugal could lose 30%- 50% of its revenues, or up to 800 million euros ($898 million) between March and June, if the coronavirus continues to spread at its current pace, the AHP hotels association said on Thursday.

In a report, it said 27% of Portugal’s hotels expected their 2020 results to be much worse than in 2019 due to the coronavirus epidemic, with over 41% of hotels across Portugal having reported cancellations in early March.

$1 = 0.8912 euros Reporting by Catarina Demony, writing by Andrei Khalip

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below