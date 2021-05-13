Portugal's banks can handle end of loan freeze -central bank chief

LISBON, May 13 (Reuters) - Portugal’s central bank chief said on Thursday he was confident that the end of loan moratoriums in September would not cause problems for the banking sector after the first instalment of repayments went through in April without significant issues.

Repayments on loans worth 3.7 billion euros ($4.47 billion), a small portion of the 44 billion euros in loans frozen since last March to help individuals and businesses weather the impact of the pandemic, began being paid in April. All the loans must be repaid in full by Sept. 30.

The repayment freeze was aimed at avoiding a jump in bad loans.

“The end of the moratoriums in April evolved without any notorious problem that had been identified or reported by the banks,” central bank Governor Mario Centeno told a press conference.

“Banks are working and I think the conditions are created so that, as in other countries, Portugal will be able to manage the transition and the end of these moratoriums,” Centeno said.

Portuguese banks’ share of non-performing loans (NPLs), which peaked at 17.9% in mid-2016, dropped to 4.9% last year from 6.2% in 2019, but remains around twice the European average.

Centeno, a former finance minister, added the central bank was preparing a comprehensive study on the impact of the pandemic on companies in the most affected sectors of the economy - including tourism, retail and culture - in order to guide recovery spending.

“This has to be a collective process of cooperation between the state, banks, companies and families. It cannot be solved by just one (economic) agent,” he said. ($1 = 0.8280 euros) (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Victoria Waldersee and Susan Fenton)