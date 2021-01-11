Portugal's president tests positive for COVID-19, has no symptoms

FILE PHOTO: Portugal's President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa arrives to attend a visit and a dinner at the Orsay Museum on the eve of the commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day, 100 years after the end of the First World War, in Paris, France, November 10, 2018. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, who is seeking a second term in an election on Jan. 24, has tested positive for the coronavirus but has so far shown no symptoms, his office said on Monday.

The 72-year-old had one major presidential debate scheduled for Tuesday, as well as a meeting with health experts to discuss the details of a planned lockdown to be announced on Wednesday, but his office said he had already cancelled all his public appearances.

In a statement shared on his official website, Rebelo de Sousa’s office said the president has already informed Prime Minister Antonio Costa and Health Minister Marta Temido of the situation.

Rebelo de Sousa will self-isolate at his official residence in Lisbon, the statement said.

His positive test result comes after he tested negative on Jan. 6 after being in contact with someone who was infected and so resumed his work schedule.