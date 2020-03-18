Chairman of Santander's Portuguese unit dies from coronavirus-report

LISBON, March 18 (Reuters) - The chairman of the Portuguese unit of Spain’s largest bank, Santander, Antonio Vieira Monteiro, died from the coronavirus on Wednesday, the second victim of the disease in Portugal, Portuguese newspaper Expresso said.

Vieira Monteiro became chairman of Santander Totta in 2012. A Santander spokesman confirmed that Vieira Monteiro had died, but would not say if that was from the coronavirus. (Reporting by Catarina Demony and Jesus Aguado in Madrid, editing by Andrei Khalip)