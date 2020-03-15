Tourism between Spain, Portugal to be suspended due to coronavirus - Portuguese govt

LISBON, March 15 (Reuters) - Spain and Portugal will agree to place restrictions on tourism between the two countries from Monday to curb the spread of coronavirus, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Sunday.

Costa told reporters the travel restrictions should guarantee free movement of goods continues and protect the rights of workers, but that “there must be a restriction (on travelling) for the purposes of tourism or leisure”.

“There will be no tourism between Portugal and Spain in the coming months,” he said. (Reporting by Catarina Demony; Editing by Jan Harvey)