Portugal's TAP to lay off 90% of staff due to coronavirus

LISBON, March 31 (Reuters) - Portugal’s flag carrier TAP will temporarily lay off around 90% of its employees due to the growing coronavirus crisis that led to a fall in demand for travel, according to an email sent by the airline to staff on Tuesday and seen by Reuters.

From April 1 to at least May 4, TAP will only use its fleet to repatriate citizens, transport medical supplies and operate flights to the Portuguese islands of Azores and Madeira, the company said on the email.

All other flights will be suspended.