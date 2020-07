LISBON, July 1 (Reuters) - Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Wednesday a “stable solution” for flag carrier TAP would be announced soon, following a media report the previous day that the state was gearing up to nationalise the airline.

“I’m sure that, if not today, in the coming days, we will have a solution,” Costa told a news conference. “If I had to make a bet, I would say today.” (Reporting by Catarina Demony, Sergio Goncalves, Editing by Andrei Khalip)