Talks between Portugal's government and TAP ongoing, says minister

LISBON, June 30 (Reuters) - Portugal’s government is still negotiating with private shareholders a viable solution for flag carrier TAP but it will not give in to private shareholders, Infrastructure Minister Pedro Nuno Santos said, following a report that the government was preparing to nationalise the airline.

“We are still going to submit the proposal to our private partner and I hope it will be accepted,” Nuno Santos told a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday. “At this moment, we are prepared for everything.” (Reporting by Catarina Demony and Sergio Goncalves, Editing by Andrei Khalip)