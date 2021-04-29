Portugal, Spain to fully reopen land border on May 1 after COVID restrictions

LISBON, April 29 (Reuters) - The land border between Portugal and Spain will reopen for all travel on Saturday after more than three months of restrictions and border checks to reduce the risk of COVID-19 contagion, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Thursday.
Only citizens and residents returning to the country have been allowed to cross, as well as vehicles transporting goods.
