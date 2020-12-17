Portugal's November jobless number jumps 30% from year ago, down on month

LISBON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The number of people registered as unemployed in Portugal was 30.2% higher in November than a year ago due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, but slipped 1.3% from the previous month, official data showed on Thursday.

The total of those officially without a job rose to 398,287, meaning nearly 100,000 jobs have been lost since November 2019, the Institute for Employment and Vocational Training said.

The tourism-dependent Algarve region, famous for its beaches and golf courses, suffered the hardest blow, with the number of those registered as jobless rising 67% to 29,082 last month from a year ago after registering a 134% increase in October.

The government expects the unemployment rate, which had gradually fallen to record lows in the past few years, to rise to 8.7% this year due to the pandemic, but experts say the actual jobless level would be much higher as the official rate does not include those who stopped looking for jobs. (Reporting by Catarina Demony; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Chizu Nomiyama)