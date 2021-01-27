'Catastrophe medicine' - Lisbon hospital oxygen system at risk, doctors say

LISBON, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Hospitals in Portugal flooded with COVID-19 patients are at risk of failing to meet soaring demand for oxygen, the head of the doctors’ association said on Wednesday, after a major hospital’s supply system partly failed due to overuse.

A total of 53 patients had to be transferred from Lisbon’s Fernando Fonseca Hospital on Tuesday night in order to prevent its oxygen system from collapsing.

The problem is not a lack of oxygen, but the fact that reservoirs are incapable of providing it at enough pressure to so many patients at once, Guimaraes told Observador radio.

“What is happening in these hospitals, and particularly in Lisbon, is that their capacity has been largely overwhelmed ... It’s what we call ‘catastrophe medicine’,” Order of Doctors head Miguel Guimaraes said.

“We are giving patients the service we can in the circumstances. The only solution is to transfer to other hospitals. The problem is if the other hospitals are also full.”

Portugal, which has reported 653,878 COVID-19 cases and 11,012 deaths, is struggling to handle a post-Christmas surge, with hospitals using two-thirds of their intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients and military hospitals converting cafeterias into wards to create more space.

The Fernando Fonseca Hospital said in a statement its oxygen supply system was now stable and being permanently monitored.

Drugs regulator Infarmed said on Tuesday the country had more than enough oxygen production capacity and urged hospitals not to stockpile it to avoid difficulties.

The president of Lisbon’s health authority, Luis Pisco, told broadcaster RTP on Wednesday that hospitals were working on increasing their reservoir capacity and improving distribution networks in order to alleviate pressure on the network, a process which should take about a fortnight.

“There were around 100 more patients relying on that oxygen system to function than there should have been,” Pisco said, referring to the Fernando Fonseca hospital. (Reporting by Catarina Demony, Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Andrei Khalip and Giles Elgood)