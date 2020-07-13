Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 13, 2020 / 5:07 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Government keeps various areas around Lisbon under partial lockdown

1 Min Read

LISBON, July 13 (Reuters) - Portugal’s government said on Monday five areas on the outskirts of Lisbon will remain under a partial lockdown, two weeks after it was put in place there to tackle a worrying wave of coronavirus cases.

“Although the coronavirus incidence rate has improved in these 15 days, it has not yet reached a stage where we would reevaluate measures,” Cabinet Affairs Minister Mariana Vieira da Silva told a news conference. The areas comprise 19 civil parishes in Greater Lisbon. (Reporting by Catarina Demony and Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Andrei Khalip)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below