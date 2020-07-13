Government keeps various areas around Lisbon under partial lockdown

LISBON, July 13 (Reuters) - Portugal’s government said on Monday five areas on the outskirts of Lisbon will remain under a partial lockdown, two weeks after it was put in place there to tackle a worrying wave of coronavirus cases.

“Although the coronavirus incidence rate has improved in these 15 days, it has not yet reached a stage where we would reevaluate measures,” Cabinet Affairs Minister Mariana Vieira da Silva told a news conference. The areas comprise 19 civil parishes in Greater Lisbon. (Reporting by Catarina Demony and Victoria Waldersee, Editing by Andrei Khalip)