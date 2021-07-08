Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Healthcare

Negative COVID test, vaccination required to stay in Portuguese hotels

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, July 8 (Reuters) - Those staying at Portuguese hotels must show a negative coronavirus test, a vaccination certificate or proof of recovery, the government said on Thursday, as it scrambles to bring under control a worrying spike in infections.

Those wanting to dine indoors in restaurants in municipalities where the risk of COVID-19 transmission is high must also present a negative test, vaccination or recovery proof on Friday evenings and at the weekend, cabinet minister Mariana Vieira da Silva said at a press conference. (Reporting by Lisbon bureau; Editing by Victoria Waldersee)

