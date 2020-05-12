Financials
May 12, 2020 / 10:47 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Portugal approves 5 bln euros worth of loans to help companies affected by coronavirus

1 Min Read

LISBON, May 12 (Reuters) - Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Tuesday the government has already approved 5 billion euros ($5.41 billion)worth of state-backed loans to help companies affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

“Until now we have approved guarantees of more than 5 billion euros and we are now reaching the maximum limit (of the 6.2 billion available),” Costa told a news conference. ($1 = 0.9235 euros) (Reporting by Catarina Demony and Sergio Goncalves, Editing by Louise Heavens)

