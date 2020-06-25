Portugal brings back some coronavirus lockdown measures in Lisbon

LISBON, June 25 (Reuters) - Portugal will bring back the stay at home rule in several areas of Greater Lisbon to fight a worrying wave of coronavirus cases on the city’s outskirts, the government announced on Thursday.

Those living in the affected areas - a total of 19 civil parishes that do not include downtown Lisbon - can only leave their homes to buy essential goods, such as food or medication, and to travel to and from work. (Reporting by Catarina Demony and Sergio Goncalves, Editing by Andrei Khalip)