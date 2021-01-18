Portugal COVID-19 daily deaths hit new record, hospitals struggle to cope

LISBON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Portugal’s daily death toll from the coronavirus reached a record high of 167 on Monday, bringing the total to 9,028 deaths since the start of the pandemic, health authority DGS said.

The country of 10 million people, which is currently under lockdown to stem the spread of the virus, also reported a record 664 coronavirus patients in intensive care units at a time when hospitals are struggling to cope with a surge in infections. (Reporting by Catarina Demony and Patricia Vicente Rua, Editing by Andrei Khalip)