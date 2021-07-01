Portugal imposes night-time curfew in high risk municipalities

LISBON, July 1 (Reuters) - A night-time curfew from 11 p.m. will be imposed in several Portuguese municipalities, including the capital Lisbon and in the city of Porto, as COVID-19 infections continue to rise, the government announced on Thursday.

“We are not in any circumstances to claim that the pandemic is in control,” Cabinet Minister Mariana Silva Vieira told a news conference. (Reporting by Catarina Demony, Victoria Waldersee and Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Andrew Heavens)