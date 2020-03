LISBON, March 2 (Reuters) - Portugal registered its first two cases of the new coronavirus on Monday, SIC television channel reported.

It said one case was discovered in a man who had recently travelled to Italy and another one in a man who had returned from Spain. Both were taken to hospital in Porto.

Health ministry officials were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Andrei Khalip and Patricia Rua Editing by Ingrid Melander)