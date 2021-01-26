Portugal reports new daily record of 291 COVID-19 deaths

LISBON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Portugal reported a record 291 deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, up from the previous peak of 275, and 10,765 new infections, as it struggles to contain a steep post-Christmas surge in cases.

The country has so far reported a total of 653,878 COVID-19 cases and 11,012 deaths, and currently has world’s the highest seven day rolling average of cases and deaths from the disease per million people, according to data tracker ourworldindata.org (Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Patricia Rua, editing by Andrei Khalip)