LISBON, April 22 (Reuters) - Portugal has seen no slowdown in foreign investment despite the coronavirus crisis and even forged new deals in the last few weeks, Economy Minister Pedro Siza Vieira said on Wednesday.

“So far, we have not yet had any investment cancellations,” he told a news conference. “On the contrary, we know that some ongoing deals took place in recent weeks.” (Reporting by Catarina Demony and Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)