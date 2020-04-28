Portugal to lift coronavirus state of emergency from May 3

LISBON, April 28 (Reuters) - Portugal’s lockdown, which shut most non-essential services last month to contain the spread of the coronavirus, will be lifted from May 3 but the reopening of the economy will be a slow and gradual process, the country’s president said on Tuesday.

“What matters in this new phase is that the Portuguese know that containment remains important so we must take small steps and constantly evaluate (the situation),” President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa told a news conference as he announced Sunday’s end of a state of emergency first imposed on March 18.