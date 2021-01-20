Portugal's daily COVID-19 infections hit record, 40% jump from day before

LISBON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Portugal reported a record high of 14,647 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, up from 10,455 a day before, bringing the total to 581,605 infections since the start of the pandemic, health authority DGS said.

The country of 10 million people, where hospitals are struggling to cope with a surge in infections that forced authorities to implement a new lockdown from last week, also posted a record of 219 new deaths from 218 on Tuesday. (Reporting by Lisbon Bureau, Editing by Catherine Evans)