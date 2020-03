LISBON, March 21 (Reuters) - The death toll from the coronavirus pandemic in Portugal doubled overnight to 12, the country’s national health authority DGS said on Saturday.

The number of confirmed cases rose to 1,280 from 1,059 the previous day, it said, adding that 35 people were in intensive care. Portugal declared a state of emergency to stem the spread of the virus on Wednesday. (Reporting by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Alexander Smith)