Portuguese firms ask for billions of euros from coronavirus credit lines

LISBON, April 21 (Reuters) - Struggling Portuguese firms have already applied for billions of euros in credit lines through a government scheme to help them through the coronavirus crisis, the government said on Tuesday.

Economy Minister Pedro Siza Vieira said applications so far amounted to just over three quarters of the of the 6.2 billion euros ($6.71 billion) worth of credit lines on offer as part of a government package to help businesses weather the impact of the virus.

A survey of nearly 9,000 companies by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) and the Bank of Portugal, published on Tuesday, showed that half say they cannot operate for longer than two more months without further liquidity support.

One in 10 firms say they cannot operate for more than one month.

Siza Vieira said there were around 21,000 requests made by companies for government credit lines, which were expanded earlier this month after a state aid package worth 13 billion euros from the European Commission helped shore up the country’s finances.

The government has approved around 558 million euros of the 4.8 billion requested but Siza Vieira said he expected more requests to be given the green light over the next few days.

Most non-essential services have been largely shut since Portugal declared a state of emergency on March 18, since renewed until May 2, and half of companies have laid off at least some of their workers.

Official data showed the number of those registered as unemployed jumped 9% in March compared to same period last year. .

The country has so far reported 21,379 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 762 deaths. It hopes to gradually relax restrictions on shops and cultural spaces from next month.

But companies have already been hard hit by the lockdown, with some firms in the accommodation and restaurant sector suffering more than a 75% drop in revenue.

Some are attempting to adjust to the change in demand, with one in three firms modifying or diversifying their services since the outbreak, the INE and the Bank of Portugal survey showed.

Still, the virus outbreak looks certain to push Portugal’s once-bailed out economy into recession. The International Monetary Fund expects the country’s gross domestic product to contract by 8% this year. ($1 = 0.9240 euros) (Reporting by Catarina Demony, Victoria Waldersee; Editing by Andrei Khalip and Susan Fenton)