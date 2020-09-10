CORRECTED-Ex-New York Jets player Joshua Bellamy charged with coronavirus-relief fraud -Justice Department

(Corrects headline and first sentence to show that Bellamy is a former NFL player, not a current player)

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Former New York Jets player Joshua Bellamy has been charged with allegedly participating in a scheme to fraudulently receive coronavirus-relief loans, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

Bellamy allegedly obtained a Paycheck Protection Program loan of $1.2 million for his company, Drip Entertainment, and used the money to purchased over $104,000 in luxury goods, the department said.