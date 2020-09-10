Corrections News
September 10, 2020 / 8:03 PM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-Ex-New York Jets player Joshua Bellamy charged with coronavirus-relief fraud -Justice Department

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first sentence to show that Bellamy is a former NFL player, not a current player)

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Former New York Jets player Joshua Bellamy has been charged with allegedly participating in a scheme to fraudulently receive coronavirus-relief loans, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

Bellamy allegedly obtained a Paycheck Protection Program loan of $1.2 million for his company, Drip Entertainment, and used the money to purchased over $104,000 in luxury goods, the department said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below