Senate panel chief Rubio says coronavirus-related business loans will be disclosed

WASHINGTON, June 16 (Reuters) - The Republican head of a U.S. Senate panel overseeing a key business economic relief program amid the coronavirus pandemic said on Tuesday there was no dispute with the Trump administration over disclosing which companies received financial aid.

“We will have #PPP loan disclosure,” Senator Marco Rubio, the chairman of the Senate’s small-business committee, said in a tweet, referring to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). “No dispute over larger loan recipients being disclosed.”

“Only issue still being discussed with administration is how to treat smaller loans to mostly micro-business, sole proprietors & independent contractors,” Rubio wrote.

On Monday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he would discuss proper oversight of $660 billion in loans under the program with lawmakers. He had earlier faced criticism from both fellow Republicans and Democrats for earlier resisting calls to reveal who received the funds.

Mnuchin had told Congress this month that disclosing which businesses received PPP loans and for how much could be “confidential” and “proprietary.” Lawmakers said they could not plan government aid during the novel coronavirus outbreak without such details and argued that the public has a right to know how taxpayer dollars are spent. (Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)