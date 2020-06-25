Financials
June 25, 2020 / 10:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. Treasury, SBA to give Congress full small business loan data by end of next week -letter

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury secretary and the head of the Small Business Administration told lawmakers on Thursday they intend to give congressional committees full access to loan-level Paycheck Protection Program data, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The Trump administration officials said in the letter they intend to give the committees access to the data by the end of next week, a move that comes after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin previously resisted calls for more transparency of the coronavirus stimulus funds. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

