Premier Foods sees profit at top end of market estimates from virus stockpiling

April 20 (Reuters) - Premier Foods said on Monday it expects annual trading profit to be at the top end of market expectations, as the coronavirus pandemic fuelled a short-term peak in volumes in March.

The Mr Kipling cakes maker also said it had agreed to a segregated merger of its pensions schemes that will save it 4 million pounds annually from fiscal year 2020 and also provide “greater funding certainty” for its pension schemes members. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)