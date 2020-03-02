China's president says research centers to be set up to help contain coronavirus

BEIJING, March 2 (Reuters) - China’s president Xi Jinping said that a series of national clinical research centers would be set up to help contain the coronavirus outbreak, state television CCTV reported on Monday.

Xi, speaking on a visit to several medicine institutes in Beijing, said strenuous efforts are needed to win the battle against the epidemic and that China must offer technological support to aid that campaign.

He also said bio security was an important part of national security, adding that China should set up national vaccine reserves to prepare for possible prevention work. (Reporting by Lusha Zhang, Roxanne Liu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Mike Collett-White)