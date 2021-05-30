Singapore PM to provide update on plans to keep COVID-19 under control

SINGAPORE, May 30 (Reuters) - Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Sunday he would share plans on Monday on how the authorities are planning to keep COVID-19 under control while opening up the city-state’s economy again.

“Tomorrow, I intend to share with you how we plan to keep COVID-19 under control, while progressively opening up again. The solution: testing, contact tracing, and vaccinating, all faster, and more. Also: What will the new normal be like,” he said in a Facebook post.

Singapore this month re-imposed some restrictions on social gatherings, the toughest since exiting a lockdown last year, to combat a recent spike in local COVID-19 infections. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Tom Hogue)