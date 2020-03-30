Prophet Capital to dissolve hedge fund following market volatility

BOSTON, March 30 (Reuters) - Prophet Capital Asset Management LP, an investor in loans and structured credit securities, plans to temporarily block investors from removing their money from one of its hedge funds and ultimately dissolve it, according to a letter sent to investors on Monday reviewed by Reuters.

“As you are no doubt aware, financial markets are experiencing extreme volatility and impaired liquidity as a result of the Coronavirus crisis,” Prophet executive David Rosenblum wrote. (Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne; Editing by Tom Brown)