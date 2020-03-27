Financials
March 27, 2020 / 7:34 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Doorstep lender Provident Financial pauses face-to-face visits amid virus lockdown

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - British doorstep lender Provident Financial has paused face-to-face visits in its home credit business in light of a government-ordered lockdown, it said on Friday, as it withdrew 2020 targets due to the coronavirus crisis.

The company expects the virus-induced disruption to hamper both its credit issued and collections performance during this period, and cancelled its planned dividend for 2019. (reut.rs/39noATc) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

