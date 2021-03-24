Kremlin says Putin getting vaccinated sets a good example for Russians

MOSCOW, March 24 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that President Vladimir Putin had set a good example to Russians by getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and that he would get the second of a two-shot vaccine in around three weeks.

Putin had the first shot on Tuesday, but deliberately declined to name which of Russia’s three vaccines he received, the Kremlin said. It released no photographs or video footage of him getting the shot.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said that Russia’s vaccine production had not been enough to satisfy demand in Russia’s regions at the start of the year, but that production had since been ramped up. (Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Osborn)